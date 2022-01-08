Pediatricians' Checklist: Tips to get your student ready for the new school year

Dr. Jason Smith recommends getting your child back into the routine of waking up and going to bed earlier as soon as possible.

MACON, Ga. — For many Central Georgia kids this week, relaxing summer days will be replaced with 6 a.m. alarm clocks, homework, and after-school sports and band practice.

To make the start of the school year a little smoother, here are some tips to help.

Dr. Jason Smith with Primary Pediatrics in Macon recommends getting kids back into the routine of waking up early as soon as possible. He says if you can start this with your child a week before school starts.

"So kids get a little bit used to getting up a little bit earlier... even if it's not school time, getting up at eight or nine o'clock so that they get to bed earlier and get that good sleep hygiene going... because that first early morning tough. It plays a role on how they are at school that day, too," Smith said.

On top of a good night's rest, kids need brain power to get them through their day. Atrium Health Navicent recommends having easy-to-pack lunches and healthy breakfasts ready to go at home if your child isn't eating breakfast and lunch at school.

"It's important that we get back into a health-conscious type frame of mind. Eat healthier foods which help our mind work a little bit better," Smith said.

Smith says to check with your child's pediatrician to see if they're up to date on vaccines. He says they are recommending the COVID-19 vaccine.

Lastly, be sure your child has had a physical if they plan to play sports and that they've had a yearly exam, so their vision and hearing are checked.

"Computer screens now kind of changed the game, and it's you know kids that have a hard time seeing really have a hard time with computer screens too. So it's important to stay current with their studies with what they can see," Smith said.

Of course, school mornings are bound to be a little stressful-- getting the kids up, ready, and on their way to school. Atrium Health Navicent says there are ways to make it a little easier.

They recommend making sure homework is completed before bedtime. Doctors at Atrium Health Navicent also recommend that your student's backpacks and school supplies are packed and clothes are laid out for the next day.