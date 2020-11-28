When shopping online, make sure to pay attention to the URL address of the website that you're shopping on.

MACON, Ga. — If you're bound and determined to put your hands on a gift as you shop, Neighborhood Watch Coordinator with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office Judy Gordon says it's important to still keep safety first.

"Shop in pairs when possible, always let others know you're out shopping, be very observant of your surroundings," Gordon said.

She also says to keep your keys in your hands at all times, never leave any packages in the car visible, and to keep your wallet in a place that is not easily accessible.

If you decided to opt out on Black Friday shopping this year and participate in online shopping instead, there are still safety tips that you should follow.

Captain Brad Wolfe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the first thing you need to pay attention to is the URL address of the website that you're shopping on.

"The website should have an 'shttp' or an 'https' address which will indicate that it is a secure address. You do not want to send your financial and personal information over an unsecure network or unsecured WiFi," Wolfe said.

Wolfe also says to protect yourself from porch pirates, get your packages delivered to an address that you know you will be at.

"Have your neighbor keep an eye on your house for you. It's not a bad idea to have packages delivered to your workplace where you're going to be during the day rather than going to your house," Wolfe said.

He also says that investing in porch cameras is also helpful.

"You will know when to expect your package, you can look and see when it's there, you can monitor it throughout the day, and if someone takes your package, you have video evidence of the theft and that helps us, catch them," Wolfe said.