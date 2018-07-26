The Center for Disease Control and Prevention report 212 cases of salmonella outbreaks.

That news has caused quite the conversation on our Facebook page. The most recent cases for those salmonella outbreaks are linked to live chickens that are raised in backyards across 44 different states.

Kerry Dunaway isn't a chicken when it comes the animals on his farm. Even with years of farming experience, he says he still has to be careful when guests visit his chickens.

"We have them disinfect their shoes, we use powdered Clorox or, in some cases, Lysol spray," Dunaway said.

Recent cases of salmonella outbreaks are linked to backyard chickens, but Dunaway says with proper care, there's nothing to worry about.

"We've got about 225 hens right now," Dunaway said.

Workers on the farm collect the eggs in baskets.

"We'll clean them and size them, scale them, grade them, candle them, and all of that," Dunaway said.

After the dirty work, Dunaway says dish detergent works like a charm.

"Just wash them -- there is something on them called the bloom that we wash off, so they do need to be refrigerated," said Joy Thomas-Hunt.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that you wash your hands before and after touching live poultry and clean any equipment or materials used for them.

When stuff like cartons that hold the chickens get dirty, "We just take the hook, unhook it from the wall, dump the straw out and take it and put it in a compost pile. We clean them and put fresh straw in it," Dunaway said.

George McCommon, a professor and department chair of veterinarian science and public health at Fort Valley State University, has more tips.

"Before you actually crack that egg open, I really would advise you to wash it a little bit and then when you cook your egg, make sure you cook it thoroughly," said McCommon.

Most of the people who have gotten salmonella from chickens had contact with the birds within a week before getting sick. The CDC also recommends that you keep live poultry away from children under 5 years old and don't eat or drink around them.

