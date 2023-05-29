Summer is the peak time for drownings in Georgia. Here is how you can prevent them

Brenton and Anthony Hightower say their family instilled the importance of swimming lessons. Now, they're making sure their children have that same experience. Hightower has three children of his own.



"Just to be really sure that they know how to swim. They know how to take care of themselves when you're not around," Brenton said.



"My grandfather just thought it was something important that everybody needs to know how to swim. Because you never know what situation may come," Anthony said.



The brothers remember spending many summers at Lake Tobesofkee.



"My wife, she was really insistent on them taking swimming lessons because she doesn't know how to swim. She was like, I want to make sure they know how to swim," Brenton said.



Mike Land, a Site Manager at Tobesofkee, says an important tip is knowing your swimming ability.



"If you're not a good swimmer, I would recommend that you stay in water that is waist deep at the most and be accompanied by somebody that is a good swimmer," Land said.



As for your children, keep an eye on them. Land says parents should be within arm's reach of their children. If your child is not a strong swimmer, he recommends the child wear a life jacket.



"Even though we have lifeguards and stuff like that. We may be trying to watch an entire area. So, it helps us more if the parents are with them as well," Land said.



"If I see anyone in distress, I would go and help most definitely because I have one, and I love my child, and I know they love theirs too," Anthony said.



Land says last year Tobesofkee had two drowning deaths that could have been preventable.