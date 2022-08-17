Man identified who died in tire explosion at Dublin business

Dublin's police chief says a man was working on a tire at Duncan Tire Company when it suddenly blew up in his face.

DUBLIN, Ga. — A man is dead after a tire exploded in his face at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin, according to Dublin Police Chief Keith Moon.

He says it happened this afternoon at the Duncan Tire Company on Telfair Street.

Allegedly, a employee was working on a tire when it suddenly blew up in his face, and he was killed.

Nathan Stanley, Deputy Coroner at Laurens County, says that the explosion happened a little after 2 p.m.

911 was called, and it was said that there was an accident.

The man has been identified as 32-year-old Stephen Edward Rogers.

The owner of Duncan did not want to give his name, but said that Rogers was a long time employee.

We also reached out to the Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration which investigates all workplace fatalities, and they haven't returned our call.

This is an ongoing investigation. 13WMAZ will provide updates whenever they are available.