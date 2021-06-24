Pastor Linda Bell and her sister Sheila Bell-Hughes say they walked into the unexpected Thursday.

MACON, Ga. — Someone broke into Bell's Temple AOH Church in east Macon and set fire to items inside. Churchgoers say it's a small church with mostly older members.

They come weekly for their prayer service. This week caught churchgoers by surprise. The front door was shattered on one side with glass everywhere.

“To destroy God's temple like this is wrong,” said Bell.

Aside from the broken door, they noticed even more damage inside.

The communion table and its flower centerpiece along with the pastor's podium were set on fire. The ashes were put on the pew.

“Who in their right mind would come in here and burn the communion table? The communion table is sacred,” said Bell-Hughes.

The church has been here for more than 80 years. Linda and Sheila's father built this church.

“Thank God that the whole church didn't catch fire. It was a small section. It could’ve been the other way,” said Bell.

Both ladies say they just want answers and they hope to find out who's responsible.