The Georgia State Patrol is helping out in the investigation.

MACON, Ga. — A 2-year-old boy is dead after a car crash on Sunday night.

According to Sheriff Joel Cochran, it happened along the Fall Line Freeway at Kicklighter Drive.

He says the Fall Line Freeway west bound lane were closed between Suburban Drive and Kicklighter Drive until further notice.

13WMAZ will have more as it becomes available.