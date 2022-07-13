Toddler found alone at apartment complex in Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police are searching for the parents or guardians of a toddler who was found alone at an apartment complex early Wednesday.
The boy was found walking around unsupervised around 1:30 a.m. at the Park 83 apartments on Calibre Creek Parkway.
Police believe he's about two or three years old.
So far, officers have not been able to find anyone responsible for the child.
Those with any information are asked to call police.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.