2-year-old kidnapped in DeKalb County, police asking for public's help

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 2-year-old was reportedly kidnaped on Wednesday night in DeKalb County, according to police.
The toddler's name is J'Asiah Mitchell. DeKalb County Police Department said that J'Asiah was taken on August 16, around 11:23 p.m. Details leading up to the kidnapping were not available, but a report said the child was last seen on Flat Shoals Road.
J'Asiah was last seen wearing Buzz Lightyear pajamas, according to a missing child media advisory from DeKalb County's Homicide Unit.
Police are asking the public to aid in the search for the 2-year-old and said to contact 911 or 770-724-7850 if he's seen or if any other information could be proved.
On Facebook, the Carrollton Police Department also said the child has ties to that city, without elaborating.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the case did not trigger an Amber Alert because it "did not meet the criteria, lacking enough descriptive information about the abductor/vehicle" for one, noting that agents assisted in getting an advisory out to the public.