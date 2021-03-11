Toms, Patrick share their visions for City of Warner Robins as race for mayor continues

Early voting for the runoff with begin Nov. 22 through Nov. 24

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It was 93 votes that separated Warner Robins' current Mayor Randy Toms and his challenger LaRhonda Patrick in the November 2 election. Now that a runoff has been declared, both candidates are focused on what’s ahead.

There's a message that both Mayor Randy Toms and challenger LaRhonda Patrick say they believe resonated with voters.

"Transparency, legacy, and community resonated with them. Transparency is something we're all noticing does not exist as much as it could at our city hall. Community, we have to get back to the basics," Patrick said.

"The things that have resonated with people is that I've done what I said I was going to do -- not in every area yet, but in some of the big areas that we said we were going to get work done," Toms said.

That message is helping to highlight the vision for what each says Warner Robins could be.

"Community development, economic development on the north side of town, in our city center, and in other parts. Making sure we look as we are described as the largest city in middle Georgia," Patrick said about her vision.

"I see a new environment that will attract not just the people that live here that maybe have been here a long time like myself and some older but also some of the younger people that are looking for a more attractive environment for the city of Warner Robins," Toms said.

And both candidates say their vision sets them apart from their opponent.

"The biggest difference would be that I'm a public servant and my interest is making sure we get back to the basics and improving our community for everyone in our community. No matter where they live, their ethnicity, religious background, or political affiliation," Patrick said.

"My opponent wants to focus on the north side of town, and the thing that I think is ironic is I've invested $30 million on the north side of town," Toms said.

With runoff voter turnout being historically low, candidates say voting is more critical now than ever.