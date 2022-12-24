Tons of Macon shoppers hit stores looking for last minute gifts

Christmas Eve Day, many folks in Macon braved the cold to do some last minute shopping.

MACON, Ga. — Who said the day before Christmas was too late to get gifts?

The Shoppes at River Crossing on Riverside Drive was packed with people looking to get last minute gifts.

Many told us they were looking for shoes, clothes, jewelry, and other knickknacks.

But what's Christmas without the toys?

At William's Fun Smart Toys in Ingleside Village, last minute shoppers came to look for gifts that Santa may have missed.

With toys like stuffed animals, fidgets, trucks and board games, people had many options to find their last special gift.

"Christmas time is always a fun time and we've always been open on Christmas Eve for any last minute shoppers," says owner Florence Allen.

Allen says each customer comes in with different personalized needs.

"It kind of varies, we had someone in here where their flight got cancelled, to grandparents, so they're struggling to make Christmas morning," she says.

She says others just come in to see what's there, and other shoppers are more personal.

"To see the new parents who grew up with my kids coming in and shopping for their child for their first Christmas and helping them, that has always been a great great joy for me personally," adds Allen.

She says they always do well during Christmas, since its one of their busiest times of the year.

And this year she says she's seen a focus on shopping local.

"This week in particular, I've had people coming in looking for things that they said 'Oh I wanted to come here, I wanted to buy local before I went somewhere else," says Allen.

On Christmas Eve, the store usually closes at 2 p.m., but Allen says they often stay open later trying to help people meet their last minute needs.