MACON, Ga. — A tool shed caught on fire in Lizella on Thursday night.

According to Captain Ron Smith with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department, a call came in just before 8 p.m. about a shed on fire.

It happened in the 5600 block of Fulton Mill Road. Smith says there was a heavy fire when crews got there.

No one was inside the shed during the fire and there are no injuries.

Smith says the fire is under investigation and investigators will know more information once they comb through the scene Friday morning.

“The fire got put out. So, there are no injuries," Smith said. "We consider that a win."

MORE HEADLINES

Instagram account that followed hundreds of children asked for inappropriate photos, principal says

Police: Alleged prostitute may have spread HIV to others in Atlanta area

'My God, what's goin' on?' | Judge's order breaks down Washington County fatal tasing

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.