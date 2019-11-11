TOOMSBORO, Ga. — A Wilkinson County boy undergoing treatments for cancer was airlifted to a hospital in Atlanta over the weekend.

Just Saturday, several local law enforcement agencies met with 11-year-old Mason Ring to deliver patches to grow his collection.

Law enforcement came out with their patrol cars, and in addition to getting patches, Mason also received challenge coins, ball caps, t-shirts, and stuffed animals.

His dad, Shawn, said on Saturday it was the first time Mason had been out since his chemo treatments, and he was really excited.

"It's a dream come true for real," Mason said on Saturday.

Eight different agencies showed up to make Mason's day, which was largely organized through Facebook.

Thanks to them, Shawn said Mason has over 3,000 patches.

You can find the Ring family's GoFundMe here.

To send Mason a patch, you can send it to:

Attention: Mason Ring

Shawn and Jessica Ring

203 Main Street, Toomsboro, GA 31090

