Chief Wagner retires, Magnolia Court torn down and other top stories this week in Central Georgia

Here are the top stories from this week, to keep you up to date.

MACON, Ga. — 1. The debate is on: Sen. Warnock accepts Herschel Walker's Savannah date

The "debate" is over - the candidates vying to Georgia's U.S. Senate seat have finally agreed to take their campaign tough talk to Savannah for a traditional war of words. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock's campaign confirmed Tuesday he's accepted Herschel Walker's invitation to debate. The two will take to the stage on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. Amid his acceptance, Warnock again asked his Republican challenger to consider his other invitations to debate in either Macon or Atlanta.

2. Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner to retire October 2

A leadership change is coming for the Warner Robins Police Department. Chief John Wagner says he's retiring in two weeks after three years on the job. Wagner announced he's stepping down in an email to his department Thursday. Wagner says he's retiring October 2, after three years as chief. "It's time. It's time for somebody else to take the reins," Wagner said.

3. Bibb judge approves shutdown of Montpelier convenience store declared 'public nuisance'

The M&M Food Mart is now the second convenience store shut down by Macon-Bibb County in the last three months. The county went to court Thursday to declare it a "public nuisance" due to high crime and drugs, and Friday, Judge Howard Simms approved a temporary shutdown, but some people feel blindsided, including a county commissioner.

4. Magnolia Court Motel in Macon is demolished

The Magnolia Court Motel was demolished Friday morning, after it was deemed a nuisance earlier in the year. Machines and demolition crews showed up early to the motel, located at 4739 Houston Road in Macon. The city made sure everyone who was living on the property had the opportunity to be placed in homes elsewhere. When asked about the future of the space, Mayor Lester Miller said that it will be monitored to make sure it is used for something positive.

5. 'It's concerning': Treutlen County Schools warning parents about viral 'One Chip Challenge'