Bibb announces $350M development, greenhouses could bring jobs to community, and other top stories this week in Central Georgia

Here are the top stories from this week, to keep you up to date.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller has announced a plan to purchase 1.6 million square feet of land in east Macon across Coliseum Drive from the Macon Centreplex. Miller says the plans include a shopping center, hotel, possible medical offices, and more than 800 homes.

South Macon-Bibb County could soon welcome four giant greenhouses and 300 jobs. Next to the Kohl's Distribution Center and across from the Middle Georgia Regional Airport, the New York-based company BrightFarms plans to build four giant greenhouses totaling nearly 1.5 million square feet. "It's always good to see growth in the area," says Clay Scarborough.

A routine traffic stop in Macon turned into a shootout between a deputy and a suspect on Wednesday night, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 31-year-old Dale Watson crashed his car at the intersection of Coliseum Drive and Emery Highway. Watson exited the vehicle and fired shots at deputies, who then returned fire. No one was injured in the exchange of gunfire, but the man was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained while resisting arrest.

Gov. Brian Kemp promised a one-time $350 payment to vulnerable Georgians to help them offset some negative COVID-19 costs and to cope with high inflation rates. People enrolled in Medicaid, SNAP, and TANF programs started receiving the money. However, some are having trouble accessing the money and/or spending it.

East Laurens High School is mourning senior Carlos Graves, after he was killed in a car accident Tuesday night. The 17-year-old along with three other students were involved in the wreck. In Memory of 'Family Career and Community Leaders of America' president Carlos Graves is what you'll see on the back of FCCLA members shirts. One of the members of FCCLA Mason Frost says, "he was always trying to encourage us to do our complete best don't do anything half."