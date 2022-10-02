Ian's impact and aftermath, Jimmy Carter's birthday, and other top stories this week in Central Georgia

Here are the top stories from this week, to keep you up to date.

A former Houston County woman wants more answers about why deputies shot and killed her son in July 2022. The GBI says Houston County officers came to Christy Parks' home on July 3 after she called 911. "I wasn't calling for protecting. I was calling for him, for someone to talk with him," Christy said.

Governor Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency on Thursday for all counties in Georgia in preparation for Ian's impact. The State of Emergency went into effect on Thursday, September 29, and expired at midnight on Friday, October 28. The state of emergency covered all of Georgia’s 159 counties.

Neighbors on Ell Street near downtown Macon are mourning the loss of Genevia Miles. The 47-year-old died in a house fire around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Macon-Bibb Fire Department says the fire was accidental and started in the attic, caused by an electrical problem.

The death toll from the storm, one of the strongest hurricanes by wind speed to ever hit the U.S., grew to more than four dozen, with 47 deaths confirmed in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba. The storm weakened Saturday as it rolled into the mid-Atlantic, but not before it washed out bridges and piers, hurdled massive boats into buildings onshore and sheared roofs off homes, leaving hundreds of thousands without power.

A Macon fourth-grader, Ja'kayla Hardy, was recognized on the field at halftime during the Rutland High School football game Thursday night. She earned the "Hurricane Hero" award. "It's called 'caring,' you helping people," Hardy said.

Jimmy Carter, already the longest-living U.S. president in history, celebrated his 98th birthday Saturday with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his wife, 95-year-old Rosalynn, were born in the years between World War I and the Great Depression.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says three people died in a crash on I-475 South in Macon. It happened on Sunday afternoon between Eisenhower and Thomaston Roads, just after 2 p.m. In a release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said that a black Chevrolet SUV was traveling southbound on I-475 just past Thomaston Road bridge when it went off the road and hit a tree.