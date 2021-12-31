x
NWS: EF-0 tornado confirmed in Pulaski County Thursday night

The National Weather Service says it was on the ground for over 10 miles.
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — The National Weather Service damage assessment portal now shows that an EF-0 tornado struck Pulaski County Thursday night.

They say the tornado was on the ground for over 20 minutes and caused minor damage as it traveled east toward the Dodge County line.

It also says the tornado developed at 6:08 p.m. and was on the ground for more than 10 miles before lifting at 6:30 p.m.

More information will become available when they release their Public Information Statement in the coming hours.

