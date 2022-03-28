Toss out your old items: Perry's annual Spring Cleanup returns in 5th year

The city will be picking up items they usually wouldn't, beginning April 4

PERRY, Ga. — It’s that time of year where the city of Perry wants you to kick those old items to the curb -- literally.

The city's annual Spring Cleanup is returning for its fifth year, and Ansley Fitzner, the public works superintendent, says after the pandemic halted the event, they’re back in full force



"This is the week during the year when quantity isn’t limited and we do pick up some things that we don’t normally pick up through the year," she said.



The city says they’re more than willing to help take a few old items off your hands.

Here’s a list of things you can toss:

"Any sort of furniture -- dressers, beds, mattresses, tables and chairs. Large appliances can be picked up. Outdoor wood," she listed.

But there are a few items you may have to hold on to or dump on your own time.

"Things that aren’t accepted: batteries, oxygen tanks, propane tanks, any medical equipment, and then hazardous chemicals or waste of that nature," she continued.

Fitzner says the participation is good for residents and the city.



“Springtime is a good time to clean out the garage or maybe a back shed or your yard, and helps us sort of promote a clean community," she said.



The city says they reserve the right to refuse items that don't meet criteria.