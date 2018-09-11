This Saturday, the first Touch a Truck fundraising event will take place at the We Care Heating and Air location in Warner Robins.

Kids will be able to sit in the driver's seat of their favorite trucks and cars.

There will be over 30 vehicles, including fire trucks, a police helicopter, construction trucks, and the popular We Care pink monster truck.

Between food trucks, T-shirt sales, and admission, all of the proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.

Admission is $5 and parking is free. More information can be found on the We Care Heating and Air Facebook page.

The event starts at 10 a.m.

