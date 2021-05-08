Self-care is key at this new skincare shop in Byron

LuxeCharisse Skincare offers handmade body butters, whipped soap, beard and shower oil, and more

BYRON, Ga. — A drop of luxury has found a new home in Byron. Charisse Hall started LuxeCharisse Skincare last year around the time many places shut down nationwide due to COVID.

She says she's always had sensitive skin and has to be careful about the products she uses. Quarantine forced many places that usually sell body products to stop shipping.

“Once the pandemic happened, everything shut down, I had to stop working for months. And then I was like, ‘You know what? I think I’m going to try to start my own body products,’” Hall said.

She started out by making mini versions of her products at home and they sold out within hours of her online launch.

Now, her business is making the transition from online to a physical storefront. She sells an array of different skin products like body butters, whipped soap, beard and shower oil, and more.

All of her products are handmade, and she strives to have a minimal list of ingredients to cater to her customers with sensitive skin.

“When it comes to the facial care, I really tried to start working on stuff that worked for me and my sister and actually use all the products myself to make sure that, of course, I’m using it so I know how it works,” Hall said.

She says her must-try body products are her whipped soap and body butters. As far as facial products, her turmeric and honey face scrub is a best seller.

Hall says the transition from an at-home business to an official store was hectic, but she’s likes that her customers have a place to visit.

“A lot of people were buying just by the scent descriptions, but now they’re able to come in and they can spray anything, they can try anything. It just helps me to be able to have a place where they can come and test stuff out,” she said.

Hall says that LuxeCharisse Skincare is special because of the love and intention that she puts into her products. Love is even one of the listed ingredients.

“Making sure everybody has a good experience with LuxeCharisse Skincare, that’s important to me,” she said.

Hall says she excited to interact with customers in-person at her new store.

“Of course I can’t have that interaction online with my online customers, so being able to see them come in here, being able to actually hear about how much they love the products, being able to have that physical conversation, that physical communication with people, it’s really important to me,” she said

In the future, she plans to offer bath bombs and on Sept. 4, she will be launching a kids skincare line that will feature body butters and bubble bath soap. She also hopes to get her products into stores like Walmart and Target.

You can pick up products by LuxeCharisse Skincare in store at 124 Gralan Dr Suite 5 in Byron, on Facebook and on her website.