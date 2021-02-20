Tour of Pleasant Hill neighborhood shows cultural, historic areas

MACON, Ga. — People in Macon got a first hand look at history on Saturday, as they toured the historic Pleasant Hill neighborhood.
The hour long tour started at Little Richards house and helped to show the historic and cultural areas of the neighborhood.
Organizer Tonja Khabir spoke to us about the importance of the neighborhoods history.
"We have made huge and significant contributions to our society, and I think knowing and understanding that, especially as a black person, it's super important. Just because it helps us to know our worth, but it also helps us to see and understand that there is a position of power and contribution for us as well," Khabir said.
The next tour is scheduled for two weeks from now, March 6.
