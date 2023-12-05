Toxicology report released for driver charged in crash that killed bride, injured groom hours after wedding

A Charlotte bride was killed and her husband suffered serious injuries when the golf cart they were riding after their reception was hit by a suspected drunk driver.

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. — The toxicology report has been released for Jamie Lee Komoroski, the 25-year-old identified as the driver in a crash that killed a bride from Charlotte and injured her husband just hours after their wedding in Folly Beach, South Carolina.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Forensic Services Laboratory report, obtained by WCNC Charlotte, shows Komoroski had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.261%.

It's illegal in South Carolina to operate a motor vehicle with a BAC of 0.08% or higher.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) reports once BAC reaches 0.08%, a driver is three times more likely to have a collision than if the BAC were zero. That number goes up to 25 times greater with a BAC of 0.25%, according to SCDPS.

WCNC Charlotte requested comment from Komoroski's attorney. She's represented by Kingston Coventry LLC, which provided this statement:

We cannot fathom what the families are going through and offer our deepest sympathies. We simply ask that there not be a rush to judgment. Our court system is founded upon principles of justice and mercy and that is where all facts will come to light.

Aric Hutchinson and Samantha Hutchinson were leaving their wedding reception in Folly Beach on April 28 when their golf cart was hit by a suspected drunk driver.

Samantha Hutchinson died from her injuries, while Aric Hutchinson suffered two broken legs, multiple broken bones in his face and brain injuries. Aric Hutchinson was released from the hospital earlier this week, family members confirmed.

Two other people on the cart were injured in the crash. A GoFundMe page started for the Hutchinson family has raised over $700,000.

Komoroski was charged with DUI involving death and reckless homicide after the crash.