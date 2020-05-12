'We want every child and every senior citizen to have something': Toy, canned food drive held at Coliseum Northside

Toy items that were collected were donated to Kids Yule Love, and food items were donated to the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank.

MACON, Ga. — A drive-thru toy and canned food drive was held Saturday at Coliseum Northside Hospital in Macon.

The H2U and Volunteer program of Coliseum Health System hosted the drive-thru event.

All the toy items that were collected will be donated to Kids Yule Love, and all food items will be donated to the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank.

Santa was also there meeting people. All items were collected through car windows, to practice social distancing.

Organizer Joe Allen says they won't let anything stop them from helping others this holiday season.

"We're hurting, sure we're hurting, but the thing about it is we will find a way to take care of all the applications because we want every child and every senior citizen to have something," he said.