Toys for Tots prepares for annual Christmas giveaway, asks community for donations

MACON, Ga. — Marine Corps Toys for Tots is preparing for their annual Christmas toy giveaway, but COVID-19 restrictions have caused them to make changes.

The campaign isn't allowed to set up drop boxes at large retail stores, so they're calling on the community for help.

Wendy Chadwell is the coordinator for Toys for Tots in eight Central Georgia counties, including Bibb and Houston.

"Our goal is that every child will get something on Christmas. We don't want to turn any family away if we can help it," said Chadwell.

She says they’re looking for safe practices to collect toys and monetary donations this year.

"There's been a lot of restrictions put in regards to the storefronts and collecting those donations and obviously we want our volunteers to be safe, as well as the people who are willing to donate," she said.

Due to the pandemic, many families struggled financially this year.

Chadwell says the need for toys will be greater.

"I've already had people calling and asking and emailing and asking 'When are you opening the toy request form? You know, I'm going to need help this year.' So we feel like we're going to have a lot of requests and surely don't want to have to turn anybody down," Chadwell said.

That's where the community comes in.

"So our hope is that people will be in a giving spirit and be gracious enough to continue to donate and maybe some of those that don't typically donate will donate as well, because we're going to need it," she said.

Chadwell said people can donate by county, all toys and funds will stay local.

"Yes, it's a national program. However, if money is collected in this area, it stays in this area. So even if they donate through the Toys for Tots website that comes back to us locally to utilize in the form of toys," she said.

Last year, they gave toys to nearly 7,000 kids. The online request form for families in need of toys opens on Oct. 1.