61-year-old drowns in Lake Lanier, DNR says

Game wardens said he was swimming from a boat when he went down and did not resurface.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 61-year-old drowned in Lake Lanier Saturday, game wardens said.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said game wardens along with Hall County fire rescue personnel were called to a drowning call near East Bank Park. They began searching for a man who was swimming from a boat and did not resurface.

Authorities searched for the man, identified as Tracey Stewart, 61, using boat-mounted sonar. Hall County fire officials also used ROV. 

Just after 9 p.m., Stewart was recovered under 46 feet of water. 

