Tracking Elsa: Tropical Storm Warnings issued in the Caribbean (July 1)

Parts of the Florida Peninsula are in the cone of uncertainty

MACON, Ga. — Tropical Storm Elsa formed in the central Atlantic early Thursday morning.

As of the 11 a.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center says Elsa is packing winds of 45 mph, a pressure of 1006 mb, and is booking it to the west at 28 mph.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in place for Barbados, Martinique, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent.

Rain and wind could impact other locations in the Caribbean over the next five days, including Puerto Rico, Cuba, Jamaica, and the island of Hispaniola.

Parts of the Florida Peninsula are in the cone of uncertainty. Elsa is expected to track close to Key West by the start of next work week.

There is still model disagreement on the eventual forecast track. The GFS model keeps a stronger storm moving through the Caribbean with a high pressure in the central United States, keeping the storm south of Macon.

The European model is not as bullish on Elsa's development over the next few days. It spins it out to sea as a very weak storm.

Any impacts on Central Georgia are still too early to determine, but the 13WMAZ Weather Team is watching it closely. Check back for the latest advisories and official forecast tracks.

