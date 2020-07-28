Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine forms over the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on what will likely become Tropical Storm Isaias.

MACON, Ga. — Attention in the tropics has shifted to a system currently identified as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.

The National Hurricane Center expects this to become Tropical storm Isaias over the next day or two as it continues to move west.

The United States is currently included in the forecast cone of uncertainty, meaning that direct US impacts remain a possibility.

Here is everything you need to know on P.T.C. Nine:

What is a Potential Tropical Cyclone? This is a designation by the National Hurricane Center that always causes a little confusion. A cyclone is any area of low pressure. A tropical cyclone is any tropical depression, tropical storm, or hurricane.

A Potential Tropical Cyclone is a system that doesn’t yet qualify as a tropical depression, storm, or hurricane, but is expected to become one soon. The NHC uses this designation so they can begin issuing a forecast cone and any other watches or warnings.

What is the storm doing now? Currently, P.T.C. Nine is located a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It is producing showers and thunderstorms over a large area. Winds are currently sustained at 40 miles per hour with stronger gusts. The system is moving west and is expected to become better organized and gain some strength as it does so.

Official National Hurricane Center Forecast: The forecast from the National Hurricane Center brings the system over the Leeward Islands, U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico as a tropical storm Wednesday and Thursday.

By this weekend, the system is expected to be in the vicinity of the Bahamas or Florida as a tropical storm.

It is noted that significant uncertainty exists with the track and intensity forecasts, partly since this is not a developed tropical cyclone quite yet.

What could change this forecast? Several things will occur over the coming days that will influence this forecast.

First, once there is a closed center of circulation P.T.C. Nine will officially be a named tropical storm. Then, models will have a better handle on the initial conditions of the storm and will be able to make a more accurate forecast.

Second, there will be some land interaction during the Wednesday / Thursday timeframe. If this system tracks directly over mountainous terrain, it will likely weaken.

Third, the strength of the system itself will play a role in the track. The faster this system gains strength, the more likely it is to make a turn to the north and recurve to sea. If strengthening is delayed, the system will continue on a more westerly track which would increase the chance of U.S. impacts.

Key takeaways for the U.S. and Central Georgia : It will be important to monitor the forecast over the next several days. If you have interests along either the Gulf of East Coast, now is the time to consider your hurricane preparations.