Reports of power outages, trees down as winds from Tropical Storm Ian reach Central Georgia

There are more than 500 customers in Central Georgia currently without power and several reports of trees down in several counties.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — There are hundreds of people without power right now as winds from Tropical Storm Ian begins to move into Central Georgia.

13WMAZ is working to confirm if the outages are related to the storm which ripped through Florida on Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

As of 1 p.m., more than 15 outages were reported in Central Georgia including multiple in Macon affecting a total of more than 500 customers according to Georgia Power.

More than 150 customers for Flint Energy are also currently without power according to the latest update.

According to Emma Bacon with Wilkinson EMA, Gordon Street is without due to trees down in the county. A tree was on a power line on Stuckey Road in Wikinson County.

They are currently cleaning up now but there is no word on when power will be restored to Gordon Street.

In Pulaski County, tree and power lines are down. Both the east and west bound lanes of State Route 230 at Macedonia Church Road are blocked.