Tracking the Tropics: What's brewing in the Atlantic basin? (June 15)

The tropics are ramping up, especially with a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that could impact Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Currently, there are three areas of tropical activity occurring in the Atlantic Basin. Off of the eastern U.S. coast, Tropical Storm Bill is moving away from the U.S. and poses no threat to us.

There is an area of disturbance off the coast of Africa that has a 10% chance of forming over the next five days.

The main area of concern for the Southeast is the tropical activity in the Bay of Campeche. These storms are likely to form a tropical depression over the next five days, which will then make its way north towards the Gulf Coast.

Timing: The GFS and European forecast models are in more agreement that the tropical system will near the coast around Friday afternoon or evening. As for Central Georgia, we could see tropical moisture and rain start to build in as early as Saturday afternoon.

The best chance for rain comes on Monday, June 21, as the system makes its way across the Southeast. We could see winds upwards of 40 mph and rainfall totals exceeding 2-3".

