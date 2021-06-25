Tracking the Tropics: Monitoring a tropical wave off the coast of Africa (June 25)

There's a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic basin now in a place atypical for this time of year

MACON, Ga. — As we inch closer and closer to the middle of summer, the tropics are starting to heat up.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, there's a tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean that has a little bit of potential to form soon. The wave is located off the western coast of Africa, which is atypical for this time of year.

It has about a 10% chance of developing over the next two days, and a 20% chance of developing over the next five days.

Usually in June, tropical waves and areas of interest form in the Gulf of Mexico. We also expect high formation chances to develop near the big bend of Florida.

Nonetheless, while this wave has 20% chance of forming over the next 5 days, it poses no threat to the United States thus far. Tropical activity will start picking up as we head into July.

We could definitely see more tropical waves over the next few weeks, but the peak of hurricane season is in September.

