Tropical Depression 19 develops, could bring heavy rain to Central Georgia

T.D. 19 will likely become Tropical Storm Sally this weekend. Rain chances will stay elevated locally through the next 7 days.

MACON, Ga. — Tropical Depression 19 developed around 5 p.m. Thursday. This system will likely become Tropical Storm Sally over the weekend.

While direct wind impacts are not likely over Central Georgia, tropical moisture from the system could provide several chances for rain over the next several days. There is a high level of uncertainty at this point in the forecast, which is typical with a new developing tropical system.

Here is what you need to know this morning:

WHAT THE STORM IS DOING NOW: T.D. 19 is moving over south Florida this morning. Winds are sustained at 35 MPH, but the system is producing tropical storm force gusts. It is encountering some wind shear, but conditions will become more favorable for intensification once the system emerges over the Gulf of Mexico.

OFFICIAL NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER FORECAST: The system will continue on a west-northwest trajectory over the next several days. It will intensify into strong tropical storm or category 1 hurricane by Monday. Come Monday, the system's forward motion will slow down significantly. The system will stall or meander somewhere along the northern Gulf coast bringing tremendous amount of rainfall to wherever it sets up. The forecast cone Monday through Wednesday is very wide indicating a high level of uncertainty.

POTENTIAL CENTRAL GEORGIA IMPACTS: The main threat we'll be watching for with this system will be the possibility of significant rainfall. As the center of circulation passes initially to our southwest, outer rain bands could push through the area Sunday into Monday. Then, the remnant low of this system will be slow to leave the southeast. This will allow widespread showers and thunderstorms to continue as long as the area of low pressure is present. Model guidance this morning is showing rain possible from this system through next weekend.

It is too early to specify rainfall totals, especially 7 day rainfall totals. However, the possibility exists for several inches to fall across central Georgia over the next 7 days. This will increase or decrease depending on how long it takes the remnant low to exit the southeast.

Severe weather chances cannot be completely ruled out. Isolated tornadoes are possible with any land falling tropical system. Central Georgia should be far enough away from the center of circulation Sunday - Tuesday to avoid this risk, but a shift in the forecast track could bring this threat closer to our area. It is something we'll watch closely.

UNCERTAINTIES: A high level of uncertainty is typical with a new developing tropical system. There are two main uncertainties with this system. One, where will the system actually track? Two, how long will it take the remnant low to clear out of the southeast U.S.? Both of these will significantly affect our forecast. The spaghetti plots used to forecast the track of the system help illustrate how much uncertainty we are dealing with.