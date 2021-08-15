WATCH LIVE: Tracking Tropical Storm Fred (7 p.m. update)

Fred regained its tropical storm status Sunday morning, further east than expected. Central Georgia's biggest impact appears to be rainfall.

MACON, Ga. — The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows Fred approaching the Pensacola area Monday as a mid-grade tropical storm.

As it moves inland the storm will more than likely pass to our west as a tropical depression. The center is forecasted to pass right through Montgomery, Alabama.

This means that Fred will be west of us, leaving Central Georgia on the dirty side of the storm.

Central Georgia Impacts: