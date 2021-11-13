Tractor Supply Hardware Store coming to Gray

Company spokesman Darias Collins said they plan to open sometime in 2022

GRAY, Ga. — A Tractor Supply hardware store is headed to Gray.

A company spokesman and the Jones County zoning office confirmed Friday that Tractor Supply plans to build a store on the Gray Highway, near Highway 18 West.

Site work is already underway at the lot between West Clinton Tire and Jalapenos restaurant, on the 4100 block of Gray Highway. It’s about a mile and a half from the town’s only current hardware, Ace of Gray.

Company spokesman Darias Collins said they plan to open sometime in 2022, but did not supply any further details.

Tractor Supply sells pet supplies, fencing, clothing, lawn and garden supplies and more.

The company already has stores in Macon, Milledgeville, Forsyth, Byron, Dublin and Sandersville.