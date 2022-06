The tractor-trailer hauling cotton bales caught on fire.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A tractor-trailer hauling cotton bales caught fire on I-16 West in Laurens County just after 7:30 Monday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The tractor-trailer struck a van in the rear; the impact caused the semi to crash into two other tractor-trailers before overturning, blocking all lanes of traffic.

All lanes were closed until 11:30 a.m., before the left lane was opened. The right lane remains closed while the clean up continues.