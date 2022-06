All lanes of traffic going south on I-475 are blocked.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation has reported an accident near Zebulon Road blocking all lanes of traffic going south on I-475.

It happened around 8:57 a.m. according to an alert from GDOT.

A tractor trailer has overturned, laying on its side across all three lanes of traffic.

They anticipate that traffic will be cleared by 11 a.m.

13WMAZ will update with more as we gather information.