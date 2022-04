That's according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — An accident on Fall Line Freeway has the entire roadway blocked in Washington County.

According to Sheriff Joel Cochran, the accident was in the two lane area near Lamar’s Creek Road and milepost 25

A detour has been set up on Yank Brown Road and Old 85 Road.

First responders are on the scene. The driver does not have life threatening injuries, according to Cochran.