Local News

Traffic Alert: Wreck involving two Houston County school buses on Highway 127 sends one to hospital

This is a developing story.

PERRY, Ga. — A school bus crash involving two busses in Houston County has delayed traffic Monday morning.

Houston County 911 says it's at Highway 127 and Old Perry Road.

Captain Heath Dykes with Perry Police says a Houston County school bus stopped to pick up a child, and another bus hit a car stopped behind the first bus, knocking it into the first bus.

A person in the car was transported to the hospital. 

Kids are being checked for injuries on the scene, but it seems like there are just a few bumps and bruises, according to Dykes.

