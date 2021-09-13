Traffic Alert: GDOT says to expect delays as crews work on I-16/I-75 Interchange

Weather permitting, the construction will begin Monday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 19.

MACON, Ga. — A heads up if you plan on using the I-16/I-75 Interchange, the department of transportation says you can expect some delays as crews continue construction.

Starting Monday night, crews begin pacing traffic on I-75 northbound each night from 9 p.m. Until 5 a .m.

GDOT says work crews are demolishing the old I-75 south bridge over the interstate.

Starting Tuesday, GDOT says you'll see one lane closed on Riverside Drive under the Second Street bridge.

That's happening daily through Friday. It runs from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Crews will be installing platforms on the bridge.