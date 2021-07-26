Traffic Alert: GDOT to start road work in Bibb, Peach and Wilcox Counties

Here are your traffic updates to look out for this week.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — In the latest traffic news, you'll see changes in Bibb, Peach and Wilcox Counties starting Monday.

Lane closings near the Bibb interchange start this week.

Starting Monday morning, the Georgia Department of Transportation says crews will close one left lane on the north end of second street northbound and southbound.

GDOT says a contractor will demolish a curb and pavement.

The closing happens Monday through Friday starting at 9 a.m.

Monday night, crews will close one right lane on I-16 west near the I-75 interchange. GDOT says a contractor will install sound wall panels on the I-16 west bridge over the Ocmulgee River.

The closing will happen each week-day night from 9 p.m. To 5 a.m.

Drivers in Fort Valley, you may want to avoid a railroad crossing part of this week.

GDOT says a closing is happening for the crossing on U.S. 341 and Georgia 7, where it intersects with East Church Street.

That starts Monday and goes through Wednesday. You should see signs for detour routes.

If you're driving around Wilcox County Monday, you may see a detour.

GDOT says a railroad crossing on State Route 215 and Eighth Street in Pitts is set to close for maintenance.

It's scheduled for 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.