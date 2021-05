The truck is turned over near Graham Road.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County and Jones County deputies are working to redirect traffic after a log truck turned over on the road, blocking lanes coming into Macon.

Traffic is blocked on Gray Highway around Graham Road. Jones County deputies are redirecting traffic at Joycliff Road.

The call came in around 2 p.m. and deputies are still working to clear the road.

According to Sgt. Sean DeFoe, DOT is responding to the scene.