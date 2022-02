This is as of 8 a.m.

MACON, Ga. — An overturned tractor-trailer has all lanes blocked on I-16 in Macon.

According to GDOT West Central, the blockage is around mile marker 6 headed westbound.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is reporting that there are no serious injuries, but the accident is still being investigated.

13WMAZ is working to get more information. For now, avoid the area.