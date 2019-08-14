TENNILLE, Ga. — A part of State Route 68 in Tennille will soon be closed through Thursday afternoon for funeral proceedings for Washington County Sheriff Thomas Smith.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says State Route 68 from Matthews Road to the State Route 15 intersection will be closed to thru-traffic starting 2 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday afternoon.

They say from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, traffic on State Route 68 around the Matthews Road intersection will be heavy and slow, because of how close it is to the visitation site.

State Route 15 will still be open to traffic through Tennille, but expect delays due to the amount of visitors.

Heavy traffic is also expected around Tennille United Methodist Church for the funeral Thursday, which is set to start at 11 a.m.

They're asking drivers to find alternate routes.

Visitation will start at Oak Lodge on State Route 68 Wednesday at 4 p.m.

