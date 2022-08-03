Two dead following 'serious' single-car accident in Warner Robins

The accident happened early Tuesday morning.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A single-car accident on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins killed two people and shut down the road between Nelson Drive and Peacock Drive early Tuesday morning.

Chief John Wagner says it was a "serious" wreck, and that the car caught fire. After the fire was put out, it was discovered that two people were dead inside.

A preliminary investigation shows that the car was speeding when it went off the road and hit a concrete pole.

The identity of the two people has not been released yet.

As of 8 a.m. all lanes are open.