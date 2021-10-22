x
Traffic Alert: State University Drive in Fort Valley to close for homecoming weekend

Here's what you should know.
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Fort Valley Department of Public Safety posted a homecoming traffic advisory for homecoming weekend. 

The weekend of October 22 through 24, homecoming traffic both for the parade and homecoming game activities will change.

All incoming traffic should travel Highway 49 to Ira Hicks Blvd., or Highway 341 to Ira Hicks Blvd. 

The City of Fort Valley Police Department will be shutting down State University Drive at 6 p.m. Friday. It will reopen at midnight and close again at 9 a.m. on Saturday. It will remain closed until Saturday night at midnight.

