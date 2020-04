HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Roadways may be flooded Monday morning due to storms that rolled through overnight.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is asking you to stay clear of the Georgia 11 Connector at I-75.

That's Perry Parkway at exit 138.

The department says the northbound lanes are flooded.

It's expected to be cleared around 10 a.m. Monday.

