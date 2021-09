Use alternative routes.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. — There is a collision on Georgia 96 eastbound in Taylor County that has blocked all lanes.

David Windham with EMA says it's an tractor-trailer that's turned over.

According to a GDOT West Twitter post, the wreck is near Gen John B Gordon Road.

The estimated time of clearance is 7:30 a.m.

They ask that people use alternative routes.

There is no word on injuries at this time.