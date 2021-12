The wreck involved a tractor trailer and the estimated clearance time is 8 a.m.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck involving a tractor trailer on I-75 northbound in Houston County has all lanes blocked Wednesday morning.

According to GDOT West Central, the wreck is just past the Georgia 26 interchange.

The estimated time of clearance is 8 a.m.

For help with alternate routes call 511Georgia.