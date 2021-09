The estimated clearance time is 9 a.m.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck that happened early Tuesday morning on Georgia 11 in Houston County has blocked some lanes in both directions.

According to a Twitter post by GDOT West Central, the wreck happened at Monticello Drive.

It's blocked three or four lanes. Houston County and GSP deputies are on the scene.

