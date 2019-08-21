MACON, Ga. — A wreck on I-75 South near Hartley Bridge Road is blocking traffic Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident involved two cars and one truck.

The left three lanes are blocked. It's expected to clear around 2:30 p.m.

Georgia State Patrol is out on scene at the wreck.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

Taylor Drake

RELATED: Semi-truck driver charged after Jones County mom killed by flying tire on I-75

RELATED: 26-year-old woman dead in Houston County wreck

RELATED: 'There is no way to make sense of it:' Gray woman killed after loose tire flies off truck, hits car