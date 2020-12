Traffic is shut down on Highway 49 in Milledgeville after an accident involving an 18-wheeler truck and a car

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Traffic is shut down on Highway 49 in Milledgeville after an accident involving an 18-wheeler truck and a car Thursday evening.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

The scene is being cleared and traffic is estimated to reopen before 8 p.m.